Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.29.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.28. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,696. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

