Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Credo Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of CRDO opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,617,533.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,029 shares in the company, valued at $33,585,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,585,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $743,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,288,602 shares in the company, valued at $209,855,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,041 shares of company stock worth $9,909,194. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

