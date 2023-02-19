Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Credo Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -160.83.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,503,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,740,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,503,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,740,644.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,330,119 shares in the company, valued at $50,018,387.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.