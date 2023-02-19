COTI (COTI) Price Up 11.6% This Week

COTI (COTI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $87.37 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00418267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,904.22 or 0.27706792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official website is coti.io.

COTI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.