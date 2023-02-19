Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion.
Corebridge Financial Price Performance
CRBG opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Corebridge Financial
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corebridge Financial (CRBG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.