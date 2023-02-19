Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Corebridge Financial

CRBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

