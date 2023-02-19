Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,257,305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $193,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $115,410,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $100,721,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $95,736,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.