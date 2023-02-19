Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CTS. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.65.

CTS opened at C$4.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 30.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$3.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$684,369.60. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,462 shares of company stock worth $73,870.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

