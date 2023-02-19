Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $104,765,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,562,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,250,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $19,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.31. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

