Conflux Market Capitalization Achieves $314.93 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 159.7% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $314.93 million and $217.23 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,686.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.92 or 0.00404751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00092096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.00652875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.34 or 0.00552307 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00172831 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14467511 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $262,725,453.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.