Comparing iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of argenx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics $344.77 million 1.93 $214.52 million $6.88 2.72 argenx $539.42 million 38.20 -$408.27 million ($17.19) -21.64

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and argenx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

iTeos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iTeos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics 57.48% 42.62% 31.39% argenx -295.08% -66.04% -59.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iTeos Therapeutics and argenx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A argenx 0 1 14 0 2.93

iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.43%. argenx has a consensus price target of $453.23, suggesting a potential upside of 21.86%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats argenx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About argenx

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. It evaluates efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren in 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.

