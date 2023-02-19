Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGDDY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €30.00 ($32.26) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €20.00 ($21.51) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.9 %

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $19.28.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

