Colonial Trust Advisors Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
