Colonial Trust Advisors Makes New $97,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.