Colonial Trust Advisors Makes New $65,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nucor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,840,000 after buying an additional 212,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,716,000 after buying an additional 283,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Stock Performance

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $168.07 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.