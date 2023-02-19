Colonial Trust Advisors Invests $54,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Corning by 3.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Price Performance

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

GLW opened at $35.58 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 70.13%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

