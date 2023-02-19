Colonial Trust Advisors Invests $40,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

MDY stock opened at $486.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $464.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

