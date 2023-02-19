Colonial Trust Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $285,000. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 153,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.