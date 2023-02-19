Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires Shares of 587 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $142.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

