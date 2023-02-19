Coin98 (C98) Reaches Market Cap of $69.42 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Coin98 has a market cap of $69.42 million and $26.25 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

