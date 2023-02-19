Coin98 (C98) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27.38 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $68.80 million and approximately $27.38 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.61 or 0.01290542 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013726 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036522 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000538 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.26 or 0.01639645 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

