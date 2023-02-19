Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $17,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $306,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 1.8 %

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 112,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $77.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

