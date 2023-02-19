CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.07% of CME Group worth $46,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $188.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $251.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.13%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

