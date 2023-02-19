Civic (CVC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.97 Million

Civic (CVC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $120.21 million and $10.97 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.06 or 0.00425670 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,025.56 or 0.28197127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

