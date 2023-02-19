City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC cut City Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
City Developments Price Performance
City Developments stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. City Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.
About City Developments
City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City Developments (CDEVY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.