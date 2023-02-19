City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut City Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

City Developments Price Performance

City Developments stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. City Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

