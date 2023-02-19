Citigroup Trims Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Target Price to $30.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coursera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coursera to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Coursera Trading Down 0.7 %

COUR stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Coursera has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $24.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 327.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

