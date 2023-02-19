Citigroup Raises Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $115.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.47.

NYSE:FND opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 375,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 192,817 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowhook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $4,723,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

