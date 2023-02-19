Citigroup Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $70.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QSR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QSR opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,020 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

