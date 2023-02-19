Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $129,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 451.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 157,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 128,620 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.79. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

