Cipher Capital LP Takes $497,000 Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,722 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IART. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Integra LifeSciences

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.