Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 3,166 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,508 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 431,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,018 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.68.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.