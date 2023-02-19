Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth $107,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $185,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $38.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

