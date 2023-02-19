Cipher Capital LP Buys 4,325 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 801.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 22.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,248,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,015,000 after buying an additional 85,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of VSTO opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

