Chromia Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $133.36 million and approximately $13.86 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00420790 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.89 or 0.27880589 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

