Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $8.12 on Top Exchanges

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $4.13 billion and approximately $575.78 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $8.12 or 0.00032590 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

