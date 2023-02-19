Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) vs. FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Head to Head Analysis

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of FingerMotion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Certara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

Volatility and Risk

FingerMotion has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Certara has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A Certara 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FingerMotion and Certara, as provided by MarketBeat.

Certara has a consensus target price of $21.86, suggesting a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Certara’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Certara is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and Certara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -26.19% -121.29% -54.24% Certara -1.28% 4.25% 2.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FingerMotion and Certara’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $22.93 million 5.80 -$4.94 million ($0.17) -16.82 Certara $286.10 million 10.73 -$13.27 million ($0.03) -641.00

FingerMotion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FingerMotion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Certara beats FingerMotion on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FingerMotion

(Get Rating)

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, Australia, and China. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.