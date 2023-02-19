Centrifuge 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $19.53 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.31002438 USD and is up 9.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $645,106.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

