CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $1.48-1.50 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $205,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.