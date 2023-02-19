CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $200.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.14. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $1,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,663,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $6,360,800 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Stories

