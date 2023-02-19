CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 3,848 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 526.7% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $93.72 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

