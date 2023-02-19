CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPT. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

RPT Realty Price Performance

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.37%.

RPT Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.