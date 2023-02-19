CenterBook Partners LP Invests $213,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $530.00 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.74.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.24.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

