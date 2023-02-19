CenterBook Partners LP Has $137,000 Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DENN. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 86.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 618,319 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Denny’s by 414.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 439,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 674.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 286,611 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter worth $2,045,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Denny’s by 857.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 112,667 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DENN. CL King increased their price objective on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $93,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at $372,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $12.47 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $713.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

