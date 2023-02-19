CenterBook Partners LP Buys 5,531 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 46.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

In other news, Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 38,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $421,925.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,576,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRM opened at $8.79 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

