CenterBook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 23,497 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

