CenterBook Partners LP Acquires New Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
STAA stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35.
STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.
