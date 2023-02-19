Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Capitalization of $152.59 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $152.59 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

