Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.97 ($0.01). Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,030 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75.

Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.

