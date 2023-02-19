Castle Hook Partners LP Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,929,000. Humana makes up approximately 3.2% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Price Performance

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.94.

Humana stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $510.14. 1,352,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $500.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

See Also

