Castle Hook Partners LP Buys 107,020 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,020 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Group comprises 2.2% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Castle Hook Partners LP owned 0.10% of Endeavor Group worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDR stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.88. 887,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,814. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $31.39.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $9,630,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $9,630,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $299,501.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,106.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,048,801 in the last 90 days. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

