Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $421.83 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,512,502,229 coins and its circulating supply is 10,759,132,707 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,511,319,303 with 10,758,027,191 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03879086 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $8,201,061.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

